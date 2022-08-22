Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $269.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.24.
Shares of BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.31. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
