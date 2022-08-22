Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

