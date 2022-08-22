Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 289,473 shares.The stock last traded at $39.44 and had previously closed at $40.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Kinetik Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $96,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,383.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,863,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,335,240.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

