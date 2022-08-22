Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group (LON:KGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:KGP opened at GBX 59.08 ($0.71) on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of GBX 51.84 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 107 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.72. The company has a market capitalization of £107.33 million and a PE ratio of 19.50.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a €0.26 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Kingspan Group’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.