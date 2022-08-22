Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given New €57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $4.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. 31,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

