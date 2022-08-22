Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$22,300.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total transaction of C$22,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,932.72.

Michiel Van Akkooi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,333. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.97. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$8.94.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on K. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.14.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.