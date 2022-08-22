Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Evercore ISI

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,891. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

