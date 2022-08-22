KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.89

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 174343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

KNYJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.66.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

