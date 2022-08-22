Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.47

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 65948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.