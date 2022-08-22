Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 3,217 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,876. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

