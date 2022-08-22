Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 449,232 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,232 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech makes up about 1.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $41,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,646 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after buying an additional 543,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 548.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 290,518 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 256,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.21. 9,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,626. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by ($0.21). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

QFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

