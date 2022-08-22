Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,862 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 267.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,374. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $91.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

