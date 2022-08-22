Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 173.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 90.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 831,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 61,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,887. The stock has a market cap of $247.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.