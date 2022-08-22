Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $14.05 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.01. 17,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,496. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.