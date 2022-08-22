Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,183,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,782,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after buying an additional 244,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.

LCID traded down 0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting 16.37. 349,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,163,633. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of 20.90.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

