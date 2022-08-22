Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 17,011 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 63.32%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

