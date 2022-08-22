Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 863 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.3 %

MercadoLibre stock traded down $29.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $879.80. 11,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,444. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $784.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $920.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.