K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €37.00 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/12/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €23.00 ($23.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($20.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.50 ($45.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/2/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($20.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/4/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.20 ($1.22) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €22.49 ($22.95). 1,667,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €10.92 ($11.14) and a fifty-two week high of €36.45 ($37.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €21.81 and its 200-day moving average is €25.07.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

