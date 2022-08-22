Kylin (KYL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $238,245.00

Kylin (KYL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Kylin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Kylin has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $238,245.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00129272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00081186 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Kylin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.