Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,270.6% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:BBEU traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.35. 1,702,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13.

