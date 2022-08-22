Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,086,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Full Truck Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,192,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,608,000 after buying an additional 6,129,303 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 410.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,737,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after buying an additional 5,416,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,606 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 278,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -1.16.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

