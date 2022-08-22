Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ETN traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.53. The stock had a trading volume of 58,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,823. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock worth $2,376,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.