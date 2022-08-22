Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,069.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 44,627 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 392.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 118,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $41.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.