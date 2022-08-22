Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.