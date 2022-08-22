Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $47,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after buying an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.09. 88,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,037. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

