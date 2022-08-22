Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,886 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,387,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $7,440,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of LGTO opened at $9.98 on Monday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Legato Merger Corp. II Profile

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

