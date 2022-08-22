LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Director Acquires $2,395,776.00 in Stock

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 998,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,395,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,728,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 120,000 shares of LianBio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $315,600.00.

LianBio stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,205. LianBio has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,058,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,415,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

