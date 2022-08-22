Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 739,834 shares.The stock last traded at $4.24 and had previously closed at $4.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Lion Electric Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,965,000.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

