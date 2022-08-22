Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Up 5.4%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 2,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,152,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Liquidia Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $487.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, insider Robert A. Lippe acquired 29,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, insider Robert A. Lippe acquired 29,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta acquired 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $74,987.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,079.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 155,728 shares of company stock valued at $543,930 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

