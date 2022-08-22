Liti Capital (WLITI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33,441.00

Liti Capital (WLITI) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Liti Capital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liti Capital has a market cap of $1.93 million and $33,441.00 worth of Liti Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liti Capital has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Liti Capital
Liti Capital’s total supply is 1,319,705,000 coins. Liti Capital’s official Twitter account is @LitiCapital.
Liti Capital Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Liti Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liti Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.