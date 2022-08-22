Loews Corp Has $19.27 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Loews Corp lessened its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet comprises approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 15.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.