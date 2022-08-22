Loews Corp Lowers Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Loews Corp lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.03. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,370. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

