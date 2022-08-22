Loews Corp Reduces Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Loews Corp reduced its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,399 shares during the period. Loews Corp owned about 0.16% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,032 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 235,740 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 802,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock remained flat at $9.92 on Monday. 17,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,776. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -495.75 and a beta of 0.75. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -849.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.