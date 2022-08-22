Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International Trading Down 3.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $107.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

