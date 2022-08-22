Long Walk Management LP Has $21.75 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Long Walk Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. RH comprises approximately 17.1% of Long Walk Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Walk Management LP owned about 0.31% of RH worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RH by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RH. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

RH traded down $10.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,972. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $733.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.83.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,139. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

