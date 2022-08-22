Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.
