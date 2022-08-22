Loop Capital Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $100.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 88.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.76.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $27.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $862.97. 286,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,188,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $838.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $901.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Shares of Tesla are set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 25th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.