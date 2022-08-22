Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.63. 57,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,452. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

