Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.05. 48,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average of $201.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.