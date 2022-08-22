Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.05. 48,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average of $201.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

