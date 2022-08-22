Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $237.00 to $263.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $211.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.74. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

