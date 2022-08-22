Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2576 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.3 %
FTMNF stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.61.
About Lundin Gold
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lundin Gold (FTMNF)
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
- Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.