Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

