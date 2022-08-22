Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $421,176.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $420,072.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.39. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 171.96, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

