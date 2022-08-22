Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VAC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

VAC opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $22,191,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after buying an additional 177,939 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after purchasing an additional 128,725 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

