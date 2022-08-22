Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Masari (MSR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Masari has a market cap of $85,822.19 and $23.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

