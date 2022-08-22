Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 179,873 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.34% of Extra Space Storage worth $644,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 91,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 694,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $211.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average is $188.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.