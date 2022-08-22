Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 27,842 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $991,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $465.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.36, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

