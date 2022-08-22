Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,106 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.62% of Ingersoll Rand worth $742,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

