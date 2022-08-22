Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443,760 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $790,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moody’s by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.8 %

MCO opened at $310.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.